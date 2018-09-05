COOS BAY — The Coos Bay police and fire departments were kept busy over the holiday weekend, responding to two severe crashes that injured two, and caused damage to city property.
The first accident took place around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on North Bay Shore Drive past Cedar Street. A man driving a 2002 Jeep Cherokee was heading to a dialysis appointment when he lost control of his vehicle and drove up on the curb.
According to CBPD officers, once he drifted onto the sidewalk, he hit a fire hydrant, two light poles, and two trees. Another parked car was also hit.
Coos Bay Public Works is still working on an estimated cost of the damage.
The man was transported to the Bay Area Hospital, but not for injuries. Emergency medical services took him to the hospital for his scheduled dialysis treatment.
The second crash that took place on U.S. Highway 101 was just in front of Tower Ford at Elrod Avenue.
According to police reports, a woman, identified as Jessica Hunter, ran the red light at Elrod Avenue. Her vehicle was struck by a vehicle headed east on Elrod. The collision sent the woman’s car into another vehicle that appeared to be turning onto Broadway. The turning vehicle was forced up onto the curb, and ended up only a few inches from Tower Ford's showroom.
Police issued Hunter a citation for driving uninsured and for running a red light.
Two of the drivers were transported to the hospital to be treated and police are unaware of their status Tuesday.