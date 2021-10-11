KVAL, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Eugene Oregon television station, mourns the passing of David Walker, longtime television anchor and friend, who died early Monday morning after a long illness. He was 67.
“David was a great man and a great broadcaster. He was deeply loved by us at the station and throughout the market,” said Dan Corken, the station’s vice president/general manager. “In addition to his role as an anchor, David was active in the community, from his food drives and pet adoptions - to his work in the state capitol, he embodied what it meant to be a journalist.”
For more than 50 years, Walker was a familiar face and voice to television and radio audiences throughout Western Oregon. Walker joined KVAL as an anchor and reporter in 1999 after spending 10 years as news director at KCBY, KVAL’s sister station in Coos Bay. Previously, Walker was a radio on-air personality and sports announcer in the Coos County area. Walker got his start in media as a teen, working at KBBR in Coquille.
He is best remembered for his coverage of the New Carissa shipwreck in 1999 as well as his reporting on the Aumsville tornado in 2010.
Active in the local community both professionally and personally, he served on numerous boards including the Bandon Rotary Club and Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.
KVAL extends our deepest condolences to David’s wife Jane, his son Cameron, daughter Carly and the entire Walker family. He will be greatly missed.
David Walkers’ Family wishes that memorial contributions be made to support juvenile diabetes and multiple sclerosis in the area. Donations can be made in his name in lieu of flowers. Please visit https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/ORC OR https://www.jdrf.org/pacificnwandseattleguild/
