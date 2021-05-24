Emily Kruse from Coos Bay has been named a 2021 Outstanding Senior by the Oklahoma State University College of Education and Human Sciences. The honor recognizes the top 1% of more than 800 seniors graduating from the college in 2021.
Kruse is an aerospace administration and operations major with a professional pilot option. A McKnight Leadership Scholar, she has volunteered with numerous organizations, including Our Daily Bread, Payne County Youth Services and Habitat for Humanity. Kruse is a member of the Flying Aggies and the OSU Flight Team. She also spearheaded efforts to found the Women in Aviation International Chapter and serves as the chapter president.
Outstanding Seniors are selected for their commitment to the land-grant mission through research, outreach and coursework.
"Based on her success at OSU, it is evident that she is going to accomplish great things, and have a profound and lasting impact on our professional pilot program and the College of Education and Human Sciences," said Madison Hagen, OSU aviation academic advisor.
“We are proudly committed to preparing and developing professionals who facilitate life-long learning and positively impact the world around them,” said Dr. Stephan Wilson, interim dean of the OSU College of Education and Human Sciences. “These students have gone above and beyond during their time at OSU, and we value their contributions and celebrate their success and achievements. I know they will continue to do great things in their careers and within their communities.”
