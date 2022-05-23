Two legislative leaders who have battled in the halls of the state capital for years will face off once again, this time with residence at the governor’s mansion at stake.
During the primary election Tuesday, voters in Oregon chose former House Speaker Tina Kotek and former Minority Leader Christine Drazan to represent their parties in the general election.
Kotek, who won the Democratic primary, and Drazan, the winner of the Republican primary, will face former House member Betsy Johnson, who is running as an independent.
In the 15-person race for the Democratic nomination, Kotek coasted to the win. Kotek received 168,961 votes, or 54.98% to dominate the field. Secretary of State Tobias Read was the only real competition, garnering 100,555 votes, or 32.72%. No other candidate received more than 2.12% of the votes cast.
On the Republican side, 19 candidates vied for the nomination, which was much more open. Drazan received 56,498 votes, or 23.64% to lead the way. Bob Tiernan finished second with 44,494 votes, or 18.62%. Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam placed third, receiving just less than 10% of the vote.
Curry County Commissioner Court Boice received 2,845 votes, or 1.19%, beating seven other candidates.
In Coos County, the Democrat race was much closer. Kotek led the way, but barely, receiving 1,430 votes, or 40.97%, while Read had 1,379 votes, or 39.51%. In the GOP race, Tiernan led the way, receiving 1,087 votes, or 27.41%. Drazan was chosen by 835 voters, or 21.05%. Boice received 216 votes, 5.45%, in Coos County.
