WINCHESTER BAY — Downtown Winchester Bay transformed Saturday as hundreds of vintage cars lined up on Beach Boulevard for the city’s annual Kool Coastal Nights car show. In its 26th year, the show featured cars from the 1930s to the 1970s, each decade showing off its own unique style.
Kool Coastal Night’s organizer Debby Turner has been running the event for about eight years and said its one of the city’s biggest gatherings. This year’s show featured about 198 cars, which only included street legal, licensed and insured vehicles.
According to Turner, the cars were separated by its year and then voted on by fellow owners for best stock and modified models. Over 20 awards were handed out and few new categories were added. Among those was a KCN ladies choice award, a Les Schwab Tires best paint award and a NAPA Auto Parts best foreign car award.
The show also gave out a longevity award to Dennis and Glenda Olson for their 25 year commitment to showcasing their 1958 Chevy Biscayne at the annual event.
“The show started with a car club, the Kool Coastal Cruisers, and has since grown every year,” said Turner. “It’s good for the community and it brings people into our town.”
Ken Jones, last year’s best in show winner, said he looks forward to attending the event each year and has done so for the last four events. Jones won last year with his 1955 Ford Chevy Doughmad, which featured an LS3 engine and a custom lime-green paint job completed by him.
“My favorite part of the festival is the people,” said Jones. “I really like helping my friends with their builds and I’ve actually built two of their cars which have also won in the past.”
The event also featured a few artisan vendors and food trucks as well as its own booth, where organizers fundraised for next year’s show by selling T-shirts, sweatshirts and raffle tickets. Live music was also provided by Coos Bay band, “Back in Time,” at the Philip Boe Memorial Park.
This year also included a new beer garden section which included craft beer from Defeat River Brewery, a Reedsport’s based company. Following the announcement of winners, the show concluded with a Harbor Cruise of all the cars that participated.