COOS BAY – The Coquille Indian Tribe’s new Ko-Kwel Wellness Center in Coos Bay has received accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. Accreditation distinguishes the KWC among outpatient facilities for its adherence to rigorous standards of care and safety.
“We are very proud of how far we have come in less than a year,” said Kathryn Halverson, chief executive officer of the Coquille Tribe’s Health and Wellness Division. “2021 brought a lot of changes, including a new building and many new staff. Preparing for accreditation took a lot of collaboration and effort, and I am very grateful for our amazing team that contributed to this success.”
The KWC, formerly the Coquille Tribal Community Health Center, initially received accreditation in 2001 and subsequently passed national reviews in 2004, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2019.
Construction of the wellness center was completed in the summer of 2021 on the Kilkich Reservation near Charleston. KWC serves Coquille Tribal families, members of other federally recognized tribes, Coquille Tribal employees, and the general public as capacity allows. It offers primary medical care, dental care, behavioral health services and an onsite pharmacy.
Prospective patients can learn more at www.kokwelwellness.org, or by calling (541) 888-9494.
Status as an accredited organization means the KWC has met nationally recognized health-care standards. Organizations that earn AAAHC accreditation embody an ongoing commitment to high quality care and patient safety.
Ambulatory health-care organizations seeking AAAHC accreditation undergo an extensive selfassessment and onsite survey by AAAHC surveyors – physicians, nurses and administrators who are actively involved in ambulatory care.
Founded in 1979, AAAHC is the leader in ambulatory health-care accreditation, with more than 6,100 organizations accredited.
Accredited outpatient settings include ambulatory surgery centers, office-based surgery facilities, endoscopy centers, student health centers, medical and dental group practices, community health centers, employer-based health clinics, retail clinics and tribal health centers, among others.
