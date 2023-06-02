Knights of Columbus
Contributed photo

The Knights of Columbus (Chapter 1261) was recently awarded a $500 grant for community services.

The funds will be used to purchase perishable and non-perishable food to be placed in the holiday food baskets program. Baskets are distributed to men, women, and children needing essential daily nutrition during Christmas.

