The Knights of Columbus (Chapter 1261) was recently awarded a $500 grant for community services.
The funds will be used to purchase perishable and non-perishable food to be placed in the holiday food baskets program. Baskets are distributed to men, women, and children needing essential daily nutrition during Christmas.
The North Bend City Council annually awards limited funds via grants to community groups and projects. This is done in connection with North Bend’s budget process.
The funds are, in essence, state funds the City receives as its portion of the Oregon revenue sharing to cities.
Part of the Council’s criteria in considering grant applications is whether a particular community group or project helps cut the need for public assistance or aids one of our municipal departments.
