Kittens are available at the Cat House for indoor only homes. They are cute and sweet and would love to have an indoor forever home of their own. Betty is a senior spayed female who just wants a lap to sit on and to stay inside with her very own person.
The cat house is open for adoptions on site from 8 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. Call Ramona at 541-260-5303 if you need a different time slot. Cats can also be seen on Kohl's Kitty Kare Facebook page and kohlscats.info/about-us/
All of the cats need time to get used to new surroundings when they are adopted. Patience will be the best thing they can be given, patience to settle in and get used to new surroundings before cozying up to their new human companion.
Call the Cat House to set up a meeting at 541-294-3876 or 541-260-5303.
