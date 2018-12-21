COOS COUNTY — With the winter solstice just past, seasonal king tides continue to crash down on the shores here in Coos County as well as up and down the coast.
King tides are caused when the moon is much closer to the earth during winter months. In the past, Coos Bay has seen some minor flooding along U.S. Highway 101, as well as some along state Highway 42.
According to the National Weather Service, there will be two more rounds of king tides in the near future. Dec. 21-23 was the first round of king tides. The next round will be from Jan. 20-22. The final round of king tides for this season will be from Feb. 18-19.
The other time of year many places experience high tides are in the spring, when the sun and moon pull the tides from opposite sides of the earth. King tides occur similarly, with the sun and moon pulling on opposites sides of the earth, the difference being that the moon is at its closest to the earth during the winter. During these times the moon appears larger in the sky and is appropriately called a super moon.
“There are two ingredients to king tides basically. You have either a full moon or a new moon, and the second thing is the moon is at its closest to the earth,” Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Shad Keene said.
King tides could cause some local flooding, but likely won't. The tides are more likely to affect eroded areas like the parking lot at Sunset Bay State Park, where asphalt has been washed out by the tides already.
“People should just use caution when these tides are in, the locals know the most about the tides impact,” Keene said.
King tides generally extend tides about 2.5 feet farther than normal, and much farther if there is a storm or swell.
Often, king tides are most harmful when people are out on the jetties during high tide. People will sometimes get caught in what’s known as a sneaker wave.
Researchers aren’t totally sure how sneaker waves occur, but it’s thought that they are a culmination of waves traveling at the same speed. This wave made up of several waves crests higher and travels faster.