Kimberly Wurster of Coquille is Coos Art Museum’s Featured Maritime Artist for 2021, during the museum’s 27th Maritime Art Exhibition. As the Featured Artist, her works will be highlighted with a special one-person exhibition in the museum’s Perkins Gallery that runs July 17 through September 25.
Prior to moving to Oregon, Wurster and her husband Scott developed wildlife refuges in Montana. A classical cellist for over 40 years, Wurster shifted her artistic focus in 1995 to painting. She creates her paintings primarily in pastel, watercolor or acrylic, sometimes incorporating ink and other forms of mixed media. She enjoys painting a variety of subjects including landscapes, but has a particular fondness for birds and wildlife. Her work has earned numerous awards for excellence in domestic and international competitions. Recently the Circle Foundation for the Arts named her as a finalist in their November/December 2020 contest for publication in Art Ideal Magazine. She has exhibited at Coos Art Museum on many occasions including a one-person exhibition in 2009. Wurster is member of the American Society of Marine Artists and a Signature Member of Artists for Conservation.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members and active duty military through the Blue Star Museum Program.
