COOS BAY — Dozens of children circled the Lady Bug Landing community garden Saturday in downtown Coos Bay in search of the perfect spot to release thousands of tiny ladybugs.
The annual event, which is hosted by the South Coast Community Garden Association, encourages children throughout the county who are curious about gardening to learn a bit more about the activity and how certain bugs can help.
Dozens of kids and adults release live ladybugs Saturday at the Lady Bug Landing community garden in Coos Bay.
Sarah Crawford, an educator with the children’s gardening program at SCCGA, said the release of the ladybugs aid in feeding on smaller insects such as aphids and mealybugs which are known to cause significant damage to plants.
“The first step is we have the kids walk around the garden and identify where to release the ladybugs by looking at the plants that are infested with aphids,” said Crawford.
“The second step is make sure the ground under that spot is wet because the ladybugs have been hibernating in these bags for so long that when you release them the first thing they are going to look for is water because they’re thirsty.”
Dozens of kids and adults turn out Saturday to release ladybugs at the community garden.
The event, which has been going on for about 10 years, is all about having kids explore and discover the world around them, said Crawford. The goal is to get them think scientifically and to ask questions like where their food comes from, she added.
“What’s really interesting about this is that some of the kids have never seen what a beet or onion looks when it’s in the ground,” she said. “So, along with the release we also do a veggie scavenger hunt to help the kids identify the different types of veggies we have here.”
The children’s gardening program teaches kids a number of lessons on soil, seeds, compost, insects and identifying different types of vegetables. Anyone interested in learning more about its program or on garden plot applications, visit the SCCGA’s website at www.socoastcommunitygardens.org.
“I hope people had fun today and left having learned at least one thing,” said Crawford.