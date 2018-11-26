REEDSPORT — Over the Thanksgiving weekend, the Umpqua Discovery Center hosted its yearly Kid’s Scavenger Hunt, which offered visitors a chance to learn about the area’s local history as they explored the center’s exhibits.
Volunteer Gail Adamson, who has been with the center four years, was front and center during Saturday’s scavenger hunt in Reedsport. She aided visitors by handing out paper cards to those participating in the weekend’s hunt.
Natalie Brown, 12, digs through a chest of tumbled stones Saturday choosing a prize after completing an educational scavenger hunt at Umpqua D…
“I love working with kids,” Adamson said. “I did youth education in Hillsboro before moving here with my husband. We both like volunteering and there are so many opportunities here to do that.”
During the event, children were tasked with finding the correct answers to the questions written out on their cards. To do so, parents accompanied them through the center’s two exhibits, “Pathways to Discovery” and “Tidewaters and Time.”
“It depends on how long the children take, but the exhibits are self-guided so kids and parents can take their time,” Adamson said. “Once they have the cards filled out they win a prize valued up to $5 from the gift shop.”
The exhibits explore both the cultural history and natural habitat of the Lower Umpqua area and its surrounding communities. Children were able to view up close and personal, murals of Kuuich Indians and early Oregon Coast explorers, created by North Bend artist Peggy O’Neal.
Also featured was a weather room with meteorological information provided by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry and an educational room, which showed informational videos on topics including animal habitats and skeletons.
Children five and up were encouraged to embark on the scavenger hunt and funds raised through their ticket sales were directed back to the center.
In addition to receiving a prize, visitors were also placed into a drawing for a free membership with the Umpqua Discovery Center, which will be announced later this week.