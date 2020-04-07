COOS BAY — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and normally Bay Area Hospital’s Kids' HOPE Center would be placing pinwheels throughout the community to raise awareness.
Unfortunately, with cautions being taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Kids' HOPE Center had to postpone its annual planting of pinwheels, which honors victims and spreads awareness about child abuse.
“We saw 376 in the 2019 calendar year, which we typically would have planted 376 pinwheels on April, 1,” said Ashley Matsui with the Kids' HOPE Center. "Due to COVID-19, that visual isn’t out there. We typically would also be planting and selling pinwheel gardens throughout the community.”
The Kids' HOPE Center is still open and providing services to the community.
“We’re seeing cases on an emergency basis at this time," she said. "So we’re screening every case to evaluate the immediate need, as well as health and safety for all parties involved. We’re asking the community to at this time check out our social media site, where we have information and videos."
Kids' HOPE Center is still offering its Darkness to Light prevention program on child sexual abuse, but that is now online.
“People can complete that training at home, and we’re providing additional information on how to make a report,” Matsui said.
There are many people, including teachers, school administrators, and some who run extra-curricular activities for children who are trained to identify and report potential child abuse. With kids out of school, these trained individuals are not around to keep an eye out for potential abuse.
With that section of the population no longer available to observe and report potential abuse, the Kids' HOPE Center is stressing folks to speak up if they see something.
“We’re trying to think of some unique ways that we can get our message out to our community, and let them know that home is not always a safe place for everyone. That’s been a worry of ours as an organization, we really want to remind everyone that if you see something, say something,” Matsui said.
According to Matsui, many reports of child abuse do come out of school settings from mandatory reporters.
“Without those schools and services being able to see kids in person, we have seen a definite drop in referrals to the Kids' HOPE Center,” Matsui said.
However, there are still cases being brought to the Kids' HOPE Center. Matsui said that although numbers have dropped with schools being out, mandatory reports from schools do not make up the majority of the center’s cases.
“It’s not a majority of the cases we receive, but it is a large amount. It’s not just schools, it’s after-school programs, sports programs and music programs, anything where kids are around other adults that are mandatory reporters and know what to look for. Right now with so many services not available to kids, it’s even more important for the community to make a call to our hotline if they suspect child abuse or neglect, so that we can keep our kids safe,” Matsui said.
