COOS BAY — Wednesday afternoon, the Kids' HOPE Center placed 350 pinwheels on its grounds to represent the 350 cases of child abuse that the center investigated in 2018.
Each year the center puts up pinwheels in April for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
John Lemos straightens pinwheels Wednesday outside the Kids' HOPE Center in Coos Bay during a ceremony to kick off National Child Abuse Preven…
Throughout town, the HOPE Center also takes donations from local businesses and organizations to place pinwheel gardens. Over 1,000 pinwheels will soon be placed in Coos Bay and North Bend and another 1,000 in Bandon.
Already this year, the center has already received 120 cases of child abuse to investigate. Coos County has one of the highest rates of child abuse per capita in the state of Oregon.