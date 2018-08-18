COOS COUNTY — The Kid’s HOPE Center has a new director.
Ashley Matsui took over earlier this month, stepping into her new role after spending five years with the local Department of Human Services Child Welfare office.
“I’ve been working in victim services for about a decade now,” Matsui said of her career, which began in Hawaii after she earned her master’s degree in counseling psychology. From there, she worked for a nonprofit focused on victims' services, domestic violence, and child sex abuse. “When I started working for DHS Child Welfare, it was specifically in the child protective services unit, so I am very familiar with the Kid’s HOPE Center.”
The Kid’s HOPE Center is the advocate standing behind abused and neglected children. It is the team at the center that does the forensic interviews, offers support for the children and family, and intervenes when there is immediate danger.
Matsui wanted to join the team at the center where she saw the chance to be more creative, where she could effectively implement change and education in Coos County to better help local kids.
“There’s so much that’s been put into place already,” she said. “It has grown so much from when it first started, with just a staff of two, to now forensic interviewers, multiple advocates, and a great set of volunteers.”
Still, she hopes to expand the center to also provide mental health services.
Not only that, but over the past year and a half the center has reported a startling jump in its cases of abused children. In 2017, the center served 412 kids in comparison to the 331 children it served in 2016. Matsui reminded that those are just the reports made when typically child abuse is under reported.
“We’re in August now and those numbers from last year are looking consistent with 2018,” she said.
However, the center is projecting the numbers to keep going up as they normally do once school starts and teachers begin hearing summer stories from their students. But with the Erin’s Law curriculum in place, Matsui explained that more reports are expected to be made.
Erin's Law is named after child sex abuse survivor Erin Merryn and is an unfunded state requirement. Also known as Oregon Senate Bill 856, it requires age-appropriate child sex abuse education training in schools, including students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
The Kid’s HOPE Center secured curriculums for local school districts last summer. Matsui explained now that the curriculum is being used, more teachers, parents and children are being educated on what child sex abuse looks like and how to report it.
“Education is crucial,” Matsui said. “Once we take away the stigma and secrecy surrounding sexual abuse, it can no longer live in that secret place. We need to make it part of something we have to talk about.”
Another component to the center, one that isn’t often talked about, are the abuse cases it investigates. Matsui explained that in the last several years, the center has seen neglect cases increase and are often attributed to meth or heroin use.
“It’s not specific to a certain town or socio-economic bracket,” she said. “The neglect component is not talked about as much, but is where a parent is living in substandard housing where a child isn’t safe, substance abuse is placed above the child’s need, or improper supervision is occurring where parents leave children unattended or with unsafe individuals.”
She encourages anyone who sees abuse or neglect to report it to law enforcement.
Even when in doubt, Matsui says, “Call it in.”
“Maybe DHS received other calls on that family and didn’t have enough information to respond, but your call could fill in that piece,” she said. “Call it in.”