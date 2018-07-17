COOS BAY – Coos County Habitat for Humanity is teaming up to raise money.
On Saturday, July 21, at the Madison Middle School fields, four teams are playing in a tournament to raise money for Habitat’s iconic home build program, as well as its home repair program. It is the 3rd Annual Kickball Tournament, or “kickball for grownups,” and silent auction.
The auction includes two rounds of golf at Bandon Dunes, a Seattle Seahawks signed football, Oregon State University football tickets, and a Mill Casino deluxe hotel stay for two.
The tournament runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“These two programs are important, especially in Coos County where there is a housing crisis,” said Jennifer Spatz, executive director at Coos County Habitat for Humanity. “It is very important to keep people in homes, which is where our repair program comes in to make sure they don’t lose their homes and get on our other list for a house.”
Habitat’s home repair program allows them to fix health and safety issues for county residents. According to Spatz, most of the problems they face are roof repairs.
“There’s a lot of leaky roofs and we even did one entire roof redo,” she said. “But that’s not typical.”
The program has also covered railings, ramps, flooring that had rotted, and siding.
“We’re doing a big re-scraping and painting on a house in Powers right now because everything was peeling off, becoming weathered and starting to rot,” she said. “So we wanted to get sealant on there before the next rain.”
As for the home build program, Habitat is currently working on its 25th house, which is expected to be finished in November before the holidays.
“We’ve housed 24 families and are actually looking at housing a 26th this year thanks to a modular home that was donated,” Spatz said. “So 26 families, but 25 from homes built from the ground up.”
Spatz explained that these are low income families who went through a lengthy application process, chosen carefully based on substandard living, overcrowding, or homelessness.
“The family selection process is about three to four months because it is very in-depth,” she said. “We get a lot of applications, so it makes it a little longer to go through since we look at everything with a fine-toothed comb. We don’t want to overlook somebody.”
It takes around six months to build a home, which is due to it being done mostly by volunteers except for the plumbing and electrical work, which is done with contractors.
In fact, the home build program is being looked at for expansion. As of now, all the homes have been built in either north or south Empire in Coos Bay on lots purchased ahead of all construction.
“We are starting to run out of lots so are keeping an eye out for more,” Spatz said. “We’re not picky on where, but are hoping to find an outside area in Coquille. We were just in Coos Bay and are now expanded to Coos County, so are hoping to get homes built in outlying areas as well.”
Habitat is also looking at increasing how many homes it builds every year as a way to help the housing crisis. Spatz is working with the Housing Taskforce on how Habitat can do its part in the county.
As for Saturday’s tournament, all donations go back into either the repair or home build programs.
“It is fun and helps us raise a little bit of money,” Spatz said. “Anyone is welcome to come.”