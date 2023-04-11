Mary Newman-Keyes

Mary Newman-Keyes was presented with this award for her dedicated service to Veterans as the Douglas County Veterans Service Officer and for her continued support of local veterans and veteran organizations.

 Douglas County Oregon

Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice and Tim Freeman are excited to announce that Mary Newman-Keyes, the Douglas County Veterans Service Office Director was recently honored with the prestigious ‘Honorary Life Membership’ award from the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA). 

The award was presented to Keyes by the Umpqua Valley’s VVA Chapter #805.   The “Honorary Life Membership” award from the VVA is a prestigious honor only awarded to a select number of individuals each year who dedicate their lives to helping and serving veterans, but would not otherwise be eligible to obtain a VVA membership.

