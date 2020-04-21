SALEM — Election season is in full swing and Oregon’s May 19 Primary Election is now less than a month away. The purpose of the primary election is to elect nonpartisan candidates to office and for the Republicans and Democrats to choose their nominees to run in the General Election on Nov. 3. Minor political parties (Constitution, Independent, Libertarian, Pacific Green, Progressive, Working Families) will each decide on their own who their nominees will be for Nov. 3.
This year, Oregonians do not need a stamp to return their ballot which makes every mailbox a dropbox.
"If you choose to do so, you can still return your ballot to official dropboxes all around the state," said Secretary of State Bev Clarno in a press release. "Some that you may have used in the past that were inside buildings may not be available this election because of the virus, but all of the outside ones will be available. You can find the most up to date list of drop boxes on our website: OregonVotes.gov/dropbox around May 1. Other than that, for voters, this election will be just like previous ones even in the midst of this pandemic."
Voter pamphlets containing voting information, candidate statements and measure arguments should arrive at every residence between April 22-24. The voters’ pamphlet is also available online at OregonVotes.gov. Military and overseas ballots have already been mailed out and additional information can be found at OregonVotes.gov/military. Regular ballots will be mailed out starting on April 29 and they can be tracked at OregonVotes.gov/MyVote.
Those who would like to register to vote, update their registration, or change their political party, the deadline is April 28, but those folks are asked to please do it as soon as possible. They can do that on the website OregonVotes.gov.
“Our elections are safe, secure, and efficient,” said Clarno. “I hope that all eligible voters take the opportunity to participate in this year’s primary. The democratic process is so important to our community and participation is very easy with our vote by mail system in place.”
Ballots must be received by election officials by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, to be counted. Postmarks do not count. Voters are asked to return their ballots as early as possible. Those who are returning their ballot through the mail should check with their county elections office to see how early they need to mail the ballot for it to arrive at their county elections office in time.
As always, the trusted source of election information is OregonVotes.gov.
