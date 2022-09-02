Working together

Delilah Rene and Bob Larson worked together to bring KDUN radio back on the air in Reedsport.

 Contributed photos

A small-town radio station based in Reedsport is celebrating a year being back on air after more than two years of radio silence. 

KDUN AM 1030 is a 50,000 watt radio station that is owned by longtime nationally syndicated-radio host Delilah Rene and ran by station engineer Bob Larson, who also has a fruitful history in radio and television.

