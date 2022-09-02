A small-town radio station based in Reedsport is celebrating a year being back on air after more than two years of radio silence.
KDUN AM 1030 is a 50,000 watt radio station that is owned by longtime nationally syndicated-radio host Delilah Rene and ran by station engineer Bob Larson, who also has a fruitful history in radio and television.
“The response has been fantastic,” Larson said.
The duo pride themselves on providing small towns in Oregon with community news and entertainment.
“It’s impacted Coos Bay, Winchester Bay, Florence, Reedsport, the Scottsburg area and other local communities,” Larson said.
“Now people can tune in to us to listen to music entertainment, find out what’s going on in the local area, listen in to the hourly news, the morning show or afternoon show – and of course Delilah in the evenings,” he said.
KDUN made a return the air last year on Sept. 6 after being purchased by Delilah’s Big Shoes Productions on May 3, 2021.
Delilah is a small-town girl who went on to make a big name for herself in radio. She is known for her feel-good radio show that offers song dedications and provides encouragement and advice to listeners.
The nationally-syndicated radio host can be heard coast to coast – but she started her career in Reedsport. Delilah said she wanted to give back to the community where she grew up – and where she started her career in radio at the age of 15 in 1975.
“Early last summer, Delilah called me about the big 50,000 watt transmitter that wasn’t working and asked me if I could put it back together – and I said, ‘Well sure,’” Larson said.
When they got to the transmitter site the building was overgrown with blackberries and there were rodents inside the building and the transmitter, but Larson kept his word and got the transmitter up and running.
Now, Larson wears many hats at the radio station alongside general manager Rhonda Grant, office manager Christina Crockett and program director Smokey Rivers.
In the past year, Delilah has continued to be an active member of the radio station and keeps in good contact with the staff at KDUN.
“We are good friends and we both love our radio work,” Larson said.
“We tease each other because she says, ‘I am on 160 stations’ and I wave my hands and say ‘Well I’m on 15 stations!’ That’s what makes this job so interesting is that we are both just having fun,” he said.
After a year of bringing the radio station back to life, station manager Larson said the goal is to keep doing what they are doing.
“That’s our goal – and to continue to get the word out about community events and activities,” he said.
Although the AM radio station is operated out of a small coastal town, it is considered to be a regional radio station.
“Because of our power as 50,000 watts we are classified as a Eugene area of influence – even though we are 20 miles from Coos Bay. They could classify us as a coastal radio station,” Larson said.
The next closest radio station with 50,000 watts is in Eugene, he said, and the next radio station with that far of a reach is in San Francisco.
The KDUN radio broadcast reaches south to Brookings, north to Newport and as far east as Albany, Eugene, and Springfield. KDUN is also streamed 24/7 on iHeartRadio and two other internet streaming services, Larson said.
“It covers a gigantic area.”
