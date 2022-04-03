With more than 24 years of nursing experience, Karrie Devine, RN, has been hired as the new school nurse for the Bandon School District.
Through a cooperative effort between the Bandon School District, Southern Coos Health Foundation and Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, with funding from the Michael and Lindy Keiser Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, the Three Rivers Foundation and the generous gifts of individuals and businesses, the school nurse position in the Bandon School District has been funded for the remainder of the year.
Devine will be on the campus every school day. She will provide frontline care for students and will work with school staff on educational materials to promote health and wellness among students and staff.
During the summer, Devine will work in the Med/Surg Department at Southern Coos Hospital, then return to the school nurse position in the fall.
“This marks a giant step forward for healthcare for children of Bandon during these medically challenging times,” said Roger Straus, Southern Coos Health Foundation board member who, when he learned there was no nurse in the school district, spearheaded the fundraising campaign.
“This is an ongoing program that will continue for years to come,” Straus said. “Thanks to all who have made this program come to fruition.”
Of Devine’s 24 years in nursing, 16 of those have been in pediatrics, providing high-quality care of pediatric patients with chronic and acute conditions. Most recently, Devine worked with adults in an oncology/hematology clinic setting.
Devine and her husband Matt and their twins, Kate and Conner, now juniors at Bandon High School, moved to Bandon seven years ago from Madera Ranchos, Calif., near Fresno. There she worked at the Children’s Hospital of California in Madera, highly ranked in the nation.
“I wanted to be a nurse so I could work there,” Devine said. “It’s an amazing place.”
The couple’s parents moved to the South Coast area of Oregon first, settling in Brookings. When Matt and Karrie came to visit in September and were wowed by the beauty of the area. They learned the Bandon/Langlois KOA campground was for sale and decided to purchase the business.
They owned the campground for four years, with Devine also working at the Bay Area Cancer Center in Coos Bay for two of those. They still love exploring the area.
“It’s just gorgeous. We like to see what’s new. There’s always something to discover,” Devine said.
“I’m really happy to be working with children again,” Devine said. “I’m very excited to come on board and help promote health and wellness for the Bandon School District.”
“I feel good and confident and very welcomed,” she added. “Everyone has expressed how excited they are to have a nurse in the schools again.”
Devine will be based at Ocean Crest Elementary School but will spend time at Harbor Lights Middle School. The program will eventually expand to Bandon High School.
“Bandon School District is thrilled to welcome Karrie Devine to the Tiger team as our school nurse in partnership with the Southern Coos Health Foundation,” said HLMS Principal Becky Armistead, who is also a foundation board member.
“What started as a dream became a vision thanks to Roger Straus and the SCHF Board and is now, once again, a reality,” Armistead said. “After a brief hiatus, we are anxious to get back to having a nurse on site, as we had grown quite accustomed to having someone to turn to with our medical questions. It is exciting to know that we will now have a medical professional available throughout the entire school day (as opposed to the two hours per day we had before) to help our office teams as they work diligently to keep students at school while keeping our learning community safe – an even more important task as we continue to provide in-person education throughout a pandemic."
“Thank you, SCHF Board and Karrie Devine, for helping us take care of our Tigers, big and small,” said Armistead.
