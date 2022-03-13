Andrew Kalloch has never run for political office, but he is confident he can pull an upset in the Democratic primary for the District 4 congressional seat.
Malloch brought his long-shot campaign to Coos and Curry counties recently, continuing his campaign style of meeting voters face to face in every city in District 4.
Kalloch is one of six Democrats who have filed to fill the seat being vacated when Congressman Peter DeFazio retires at the end of the year.
“I’m running for Congress because I think it’s the best way to help my community right now,” Kalloch said. “I’m America first and I think we need more independent-minded people in Congress. I’m also running because I’m a new generation of political leader, a millennial.”
Kalloch said he a proud Democrat, calling himself a progressive. He said his parents were public school teachers, and he has always believed in service.
“I think it’s a once-in-a generation election for this part of the state,” Kalloch said. “For decades, we’ve had Peter, and when I meet people, they say, ‘Of, you’re running for Peter’s seat.’”
DeFazio has endorsed current Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle in the Democrat primary, but Kalloch said he will fight to reach voters one by one heading into the May primary.
“I think leaders need to show up in every community,” Kalloch said. “They need to listen to people on all sides. I’m certainly a humble guy. I don’t think I know everything.”
Kalloch also said he believes it’s a perfect time for a newcomer to move forward. He said there is an anti-incumbency move nationwide that will benefit first timers like himself.
“I think people are frustrated and want government to work and still think it’s failing,” Kalloch said. “I think what they want to see are leaders who are committed to what their party leaders are telling them to do, but what can they do the help.”
Kalloch said he thinks highly of DeFazio, but think the district is ready for someone new.
“I’ve been critical of Peter DeFazio at times,” he said. “I value his leadership, but I think everyone needs to be accountable. I’m one of those people who thinks we need to tone down the heat and work with people.”
Kalloch said he is also unique in the Democrat race because he is only accepting money from individuals, with no funding from PACs or businesses. He has raised $200,000 so far.
“I want there to be no mistake who I work for,” he said. “That’s the people, not the corporations. I’m coming in as a newcomer to politicians. I don’t care about credit, I care about results.”
While Kalloch is a proud Democrat, he said it is important to come to the Coast, where he often meets with more conservative voters. He said reaching out to others is vital for politicians.
“Nobody understands climate better than farmers, better than fishermen, better than loggers or better than people that like to go camp in the woods,” he said. “We have two options. We can continue to throw vitriol or we can bring people together. I’m a progressive, but I’m going to bring people together.”
Kalloch did not grow up in Oregon but moved to the state when he married an Oregon girl. He and his wife now raise their two daughters in the state, and he said he wants to make changes that allow his daughters to stay here.
“We felt lucky to be able to come here,” he said. “So often, parents and grandparents watch their kids leave and they don’t come back. Our kids and grandkids don’t come back not because they don’t love Oregon, but because they can’t get a living wage job, they don’t want their kids in failing schools. If we want to become a retirement community for California, we can do that.”
As the campaign moves toward May, Kalloch said he will continue to visit every city in District 4 while only raising money from individuals.
“We’re doing it grassroots style,” he said. “That’s my approach. You get me. I want you to be able to meet me. I think the people are ready for a change. They’re ready for a new generation of leadership that puts people over party.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In