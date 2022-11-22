A Coos County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputy died suddenly Thursday morning after becoming sick overnight.
The sheriff’s office confirmed K9 Raven died while undergoing emergency surgery Thursday.
The sheriff’s office K9 Facebook page, reported early Thursday that Raven had become sick overnight and was rushed to the vet. At Hanson-Meekins Animal Hospital, Raven was taken into surgery, but the K9 deputy died.
As word of Raven’s death began to spread, law enforcement agencies from throughout the region came to Hanson-Meekins Animal Hospital to escort Raven to Coos Bay Chapel.
Raven died at age 5 after a successful career with the sheriff’s office. The K9 was responsible for more than 25 captures while working with Deputy Jon Boswell.
In January, Raven was rushed to the veterinarian after ingesting antifreeze, but she was able to recover and continued working with the sheriff’s office.
Raven’s unexpected death leaves the sheriff’s office with just one working K9, Deputy Cena.
