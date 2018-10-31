COOS COUNTY – With over a year in the making, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office has now officially welcomed its newest K-9 Officer, Raven, to its team.
The 16-month-old Belgium Malinois arrived to Coos County late last week with new handler Deputy Jon Boswell as the two completed their final three-week training course hosted by the American Society of Canine Trainers in Colorado.
“It’s been a lifelong career goal of mine to work with the K-9 program,” Boswell said. “(Raven) and I got to know each other and come together as a team.”
Raven joins K-9 Officer Odin and his handler Sgt. Adam Slater. After reviewing Odin’s age and previous health condition, Slater said he realized the importance of expanding the team in the event Odin was forced to retire early.
“We wanted an overlap in that if we have a K-9 retire we would still have another in service for the citizens of Coos County,” Slater said. “(Odin) has had I think 74 direct captures and 18 indirect captures and he is getting up there in age.”
Last August, Odin suffered from a bacterial infection which at the time left his leg and abdomen swollen. The unexpected medical expenses also forced the department to consider a more sustainable budget for the future of its canine program.
Slater gives a lot of credit to community members for joining along and helping the program during its most dire financial needs. A multitude of fundraisers and community grants were gathered throughout the past year totaling over $20,000 specifically for its canine unit.
According to Slater, those funds were used in purchasing Raven as well as financing her and Boswell’s training. With her addition, Slater said the team will now be able to increase its response time and assistance to other outside agencies.
The K-9 unit is instrumental in tracking down and capturing dangerous suspects in much of the county’s rural, highly vegetated areas. Oftentimes, people flee the scene of a crime and it’s up to the canines to help track them down when limited or no identification information has been released, Slater said.
Over the past year, Boswell had taken an interest in becoming a handler. With the guidance of Slater, he has been able to see firsthand the daily operations and patrolling with a law enforcement canine.
“What really pushed me was seeing Sgt. Slater’s success in rebuilding the canine program and how positive it has been not only for the Sheriff’s Office, but for the whole community,” Boswell said.
Raven is scheduled to complete her first patrol Wednesday with Boswell. In preparation, Boswell said the two will warm up with about an hour or two of quick training.
“We’re ready to hit the road and start working,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a fundraiser Nov. 3 at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown Coos Bay for its canine program. The event will hold a movie screening of “Max” at 6 p.m. followed by a silent auction and an overview of its program by Sheriff Craig Zanni. It will also be taking questions and K-9 Officer Odin and Raven will be in attendance.