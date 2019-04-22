COOS BAY — Over the weekend Coos County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Odin was on tracking a suspect when he had a run-in with a porcupine.
At the time Odin was on the trail of a suspect with outstanding felony warrants. This incident with the porcupine happened the day after Odin performed his 80th successful track for the Sheriff’s Office.
According to Odin’s Facebook page, which is run by his hander Sgt. Adam Slater and his family, Odin was taken to the vet immediately. The quills from the porcupine were removed, and Odin is resting up.
K-9 Odin and his partner Sgt. Adam Slater pose for a photo after another successful track Wednesday afternoon.
Coos County has stepped up and donated toward Odin’s medical bills once before, when the four legged deputy grew very ill. Once again many community members have decided to donate money toward Odin’s current medical bills.