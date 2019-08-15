WALDPORT — A 20-foot juvenile humpback whale washed shore north of the Alsea River near Waldport on Wednesday.
An Oregon Parks and Recreation Department press release revealed that a team organized by the Oregon State University-based Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network responded to the report, coordinating an all-day effort to relieve the animal’s stress while waiting high tide. The whale remains stranded.
A team of contractors representing the federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration arrived early Thursday morning to assist with an assessment of the whale. Students, volunteers and staff with the OMMSN, Oregon Coast Aquarium, OSU Marine Mammal Institute, and OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center spent Wednesday providing comfort care by digging out around the beached whale while keeping it wet. Oregon State Park beach rangers provided support. During the Wednesday high tide, the whale managed to swim free briefly before stranding itself again. Members of the team stayed on site most of the night.
Depending on the animal’s health, options include waiting for additional high tides, assisting its safe return to the ocean in some way, or euthanasia.
Stranded marine mammal should be reported to 541-270-6830. Marine mammals, including carcasses, are protected by federal law and must be left untouched and given 150 feet of space in all directions.