Michelle Jurgenson brings a little bit of sunshine wherever she’s planted, always ready to help with a smile. Michelle was chosen as Non-Clinical Employee of the Month for March in part because of that helpful attitude.
“Michelle is being nominated because of the caring and positive attitude she has every day,” stated her nomination. “She strives to make admitting as efficient and smooth as possible in a compassionate manner and to ensure accuracy as well as understanding with each and every patient.”
“She takes time with each patient, giving them her undivided attention in order for them to feel comfortable and confident in their care while at SCHHC,” the nomination concluded.
Michelle has been a Patient Access Specialist III in the Patient Access Services/Admitting Department since September 2020. She has been an employee since October 2017 and initially started in the front office of the Primary Care Clinic.
Michelle grew up in Piñon Hills in San Bernardino County, Calif., where she met her future husband Trevor Jurgenson while they were both in elementary school. They’ve been dating since high school. Trevor is the Information Technology Manager and Security Officer for SCHHC. The couple has one daughter, Rylee, 7.
Michelle and Trevor came to Bandon in 2006. Trevor was encouraged to attend school in the area by his mother, Edie Jurgenson, who worked for 17 years at SCHHC as a nurse and later served as a Southern Coos Health District Board Member, and his father Dennis Jurgenson, who worked as an engineer for SCHHC, eventually becoming the manager in that department. Both are now retired. Trevor attained his IT degree at Southwestern Oregon Community College and began interning at SCHHC.
Michelle worked as office manager for Dr. Megan Holland’s private practice in Bandon for five years, then worked as a pharmacy tech at Tiffany’s Drugs before coming to work at the hospital.
She and Trevor moved back to California for a while after Michelle’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, where they both worked for the same school district and Michelle helped care for her mother. The family moved back to Bandon with Michelle’s mother when she was in remission; she eventually passed from the disease.
Michelle likes her job and her co-workers at SCHHC, but especially loves problem-solving for patients. A Patient Access Specialist is often the first person people will see when they come to the hospital, whether at the main entrance or the Emergency Department. The six-person Patient Access team at SCHHC handles the scheduling, preregistration, registration, check in, prior authorization, referrals, and switchboard functions that enable patients to access the care they need.
“I have great co-workers,” she said. “I like helping patients when they’re confused about things. I also like following up with doctor’s orders to make sure the codes are accurate because it could mean hundreds of dollars to a patient.”
“I love working here,” she added. “I have fun.”
When she’s not at work, Michelle likes to spend time with Rylee, helping her with softball and dance or going to the park. The whole family loves to play board and card games and does so almost nightly. She loves “just being a mom.”
