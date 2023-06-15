We can rewrite the ending to stories of historical injustice.
That’s what Taylor Stewart believes. He has dedicated his career to it.
Sign up for Full Access to all of the online content and E-Editions on the www.thewordlink.com website here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Auto Pay
|$24.00
|for 30 days
|13 Weeks
|$68.00
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$112.00
|for 183 days
|52 Weeks
|$192.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
We can rewrite the ending to stories of historical injustice.
That’s what Taylor Stewart believes. He has dedicated his career to it.
Stewart started the Oregon Remembrance Project in 2018 as a personal project to memorialize a man named Alonzo Tucker, Oregon’s most widely-documented African American victim of lynching which occurred in Coos Bay on September 18, 1902.
Stewart’s project came to fruition when the Coos Bay community held their first public Juneteenth celebration in 2021. During the event, the Alonzo Tucker memorial marker was unveiled outside of the Coos History Museum.
“That was really one of the greatest days of my life,” Stewart said.
“Having that event on Juneteenth really opened my eyes to the possibility of what Juneteenth could be, as not only a cultural celebration, but also an inflection point in the community for how we create meaningful change,” he said.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States. Celebrations often reflect upon African American freedom and emphasize education and achievement.
This is the third year of local Juneteenth events. This year events will focus on celebration, centering resilience through storytelling, visibility, joy, food and amplifying black voices.
Stewart sees the continuation of local Juneteenth celebrations as a reflection of meaningful change.
“That is change worth being proud of,” Stewart said.
Stewart will be talking about the work he is doing to rectify historical injustice in other Southern Oregon communities through the Oregon Remembrance Project, as well as his vision for future Juneteenth events during keynote speech that will be held at the Coos History Museum on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Later, a family reunion reception will take place at Black Market Gourmet with a showcase of Oregon’s Black History on June 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
On June 19 the Egyptian Theatre will be screening the Disney Pixar Movie “Soul” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
These events are sponsored by a variety of local organizations including the South Coast Equity Coalition.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In