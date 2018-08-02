Subscribe for 17¢ / day

NORTH BEND — The North Bend Masonic Lodge has announced first place winners in the 2018 July Jubilee parade. 57 organizations participated with more than 90 individual units.

Animals: (Tie) Coos Canine Academy and Teddy - White German Shephard

Youth: Jobs Daughters

Antique Vehicles: Myrtlewood A’s Car Club

Classic Vehicle: 1965 Kirkham Cobra

Non-Commercial: Little Theatre on the Bay

Equestrian: Coos County Fair and Rodeo Queen Abbey Dieu

Military/Vet: Tin Can Sailors Assn.

Band/Musical: North Bend Senior Center Ukulele Band

Fire: Sumner Rural Fire District

Rescue: Lakeside Rescue Boat

Best Representation of Theme: The Sawdust Theatre

Overall Champion Award: Coquille Carousel Association

For more information, contact the lodge at 541-756-4426

