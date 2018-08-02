NORTH BEND — The North Bend Masonic Lodge has announced first place winners in the 2018 July Jubilee parade. 57 organizations participated with more than 90 individual units.
Animals: (Tie) Coos Canine Academy and Teddy - White German Shephard
Youth: Jobs Daughters
Antique Vehicles: Myrtlewood A’s Car Club
Classic Vehicle: 1965 Kirkham Cobra
Non-Commercial: Little Theatre on the Bay
Equestrian: Coos County Fair and Rodeo Queen Abbey Dieu
Military/Vet: Tin Can Sailors Assn.
Band/Musical: North Bend Senior Center Ukulele Band
Fire: Sumner Rural Fire District
Rescue: Lakeside Rescue Boat
Best Representation of Theme: The Sawdust Theatre
Overall Champion Award: Coquille Carousel Association
For more information, contact the lodge at 541-756-4426