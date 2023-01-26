Theatre
The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation selected Little Theatre on the Bay to receive $45,265 in funds to help build a 3,920-square-foot youth rehearsal space and program center.

This includes backstage support areas like dressing rooms, restrooms, and a costume room. The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to direct support and strategic partnerships that help develop successful citizens and vital communities in Coos County. The Liberty Theatre is home to LTOB, a non-profit organization whose mission is cultivating the arts in Coos County.  



