The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation (JAMF) recently completed its second grant cycle that saw the distribution of more than $1.4 million in grants to 35 organizations for 39 projects that benefit Coos, Curry, and Coastal Douglas County communities.
Joe McKeown, JAMF President shared, “We are happy to support the organizations who do so much to strengthen our local communities. JAMF is a Coos Bay-based private foundation that represents the legacy of the Al Peirce family and business. “It was funded in 2020 through the generosity of Al and Hilda Peirce’s daughter Judith Ann Mogan and the Al Peirce Co., LLC.”
Distributed grants for the 2022 grant cycle ranged from $2,000 to $181,000 for projects that cover seven of JAMF’s priority areas: arts and culture, business and economic development, child and youth development, community health, forestry, gathering places, and poverty alleviation.
In terms of grant types, $539,000 went to capital projects, $454,000 to capacity building efforts, $283,000 to programs, and $183,000 to help nonprofits with operational expenses.
JAMF’s next grant cycle grant cycle opens in April/May 2023 to help nonprofits and publicly funded organizations that implement programs and projects in Coos, Curry, and Coastal Douglas counties.
are invited to submit a Letter of Inquiry (LOI) via JAMF’s online portal at https://jamoganfoundation.org. After a simplified LOI phase, eligible applicants will be invited to go through the more rigorous application stage. Interested organizations are encouraged to check the website regularly for updates.
