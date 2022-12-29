2022 Grant Cycle pie - cities.png

The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation (JAMF) recently completed its second grant cycle that saw the distribution of more than $1.4 million in grants to 35 organizations for 39 projects that benefit Coos, Curry, and Coastal Douglas County communities.  

Joe McKeown, JAMF President shared, “We are happy to support the organizations who do so much to strengthen our local communities. JAMF is a Coos Bay-based private foundation that represents the legacy of the Al Peirce family and business. “It was funded in 2020 through the generosity of Al and Hilda Peirce’s daughter Judith Ann Mogan and the Al Peirce Co., LLC.”

2022 Grant Cycle pie-priority_areas.png


