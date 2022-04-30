The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation is inviting nonprofit organizations with projects that benefit Coos, Curry and Coastal Douglas County communities to submit online a letter of interest by May 31. The online applicants’ portal is found on the Foundation’s webpage at jamoganfoundation.org and will go live May 1.
Nonprofits and publicly funded organizations interested to apply must submit an LOI via JAMF’s online portal. The LOI phase ensures that only applicants who are eligible for JAMF grants will be invited to go through the more rigorous application stage that begins July 1 of this year and ends August 15. JAMF’s Grantmaking Committee will then review all applications and 2022 grant funds are set for distribution by November 15. More information about the types of organizations the foundation supports is found on the JAMF website.
Last year, JAMF granted close to $1.5 million to 19 organizations, funding 25 projects that benefit Southern Oregon Coast communities. It hopes to grant another $1.5 million in 2022.
All 2021 funded projects supported one or more of the foundation’s six identified priority areas for funding: Children & Youth Development, Forestry & Wood Products Support & Research, Enhancing Community Health Services, Poverty Alleviation, Business & Economic Development, and Convening & Gathering Places. For 2022, the JAMF Board announced that in addition to last year’s six priority areas, grant funds will also be available to projects that promote Arts & Culture, and Healthy & Productive Environment.
Founded in 2020 through the generosity of Judith Ann Mogan and the Al Peirce Co., LLC, the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation is a private foundation based in Coos Bay. Its mission is to develop successful citizens and vital communities on the Southern Oregon Coast.
