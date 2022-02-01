In addition to being a great businessman, Al Pierce believed in giving back to the community.
It is no surprise then, that his daughter, is following in his footsteps.
Pierce opened Al Pierce Co., LLC, in Coos Bay many years ago, running a business that became a leader in the timber industry. Even after Pierce died, his company remained at the forefront of the timber world. And through it all, the company was generous to Coos County, giving back to the communities that made the business a big success.
"The family has always been generous to and supportive of the community, going way back," said Joe McKeown, president of Al Pierce Co., LLC. "As the years went on and more wealth was created, they become even more generous to the community."
In 2020, the Al Pierce Co., LLC, made a big change when it sold almost all of its timberlands and remaining timber assets to Lone Rock. As Pierce's heir, the sale brought a windfall to Pierce's daughter, Judith Ann Mogan.
But Mogan, working the McKeown and Marjorie Crook, did something different. She took most of the money and used it to start the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation, with a goal of continuing the work done by her dad and mom, Hilda Pierce, in giving to the community.
"It was a very natural progression," McKeown said. "Secondly, it was important to use that Al Pierce's legacy continue."
In August 2020, the nonprofit Judith Ann Mogan Foundation was approved by the IRS, and in December Mogan funded it. In the fall of last year, the first grants were announced.
The first grant was a grant to allow North Bend to complete updates to the community pool. By the end of the year, 25 grants were approved and funded.
"We really came onto the scene pretty rapidly," McKeown said.
The goal of the foundation will be to support projects in areas where the Pierce company did business.
"Our focus is on this part of the state, mainly Coos County, but we also reach into a part of Curry County," McKeown said. "We wanted to make sure the benefit was here. That's where the family grew up and where most of the wealth came from."
The Mogan Foundation is run by a five-person board of directors with McKeown serving as president of the board. The foundation was set up with six primary areas it hopes to support.
"Last year we set up six priorities," Cook said. "Given that the money came from the timberlands, we want to support forest research."
The foundation is also looking to support projects in the following areas:
Children and youth;
Rural healthcare enhancements;
Business and economic activities;
Gathering places; and
Poverty alleviation.
In its first year, the foundation awarded 25 grants and paid out $1.4 million.
"It would be a safe thing t say that for the foreseeable future, our grants will be $1.5 million a year or more," McKeown said.
To ensure funding is available, the funding Mogan gave to the foundation is being invested with a eye on long-term returns.
McKeown, who has worked for the Pierce company since 2008, said being able to support worthy projects is something Mogan and the Pierce employees are proud of.
"Very proud of that," he said. "Again, we continue and sustain that family legacy has got to make her and all of us feel good. We've done things we think can make a difference to the community, and that goes back a long way."
In 2021, 30 projects were invited to apply for grants, and 25 grants were awarded. In 2022, the foundation hopes to change things up a little and open it up for anyone to apply.
"We're gearing up for 2022, and we will open up applications in July," Crook said. "That's what we hope will be our regular cycle."
McKeown said as much as the foundation has already done, its work is just beginning.
"This foundation is still a young foundation," he said. "It's still a work in progress. Our board, and Marjorie as executive director, are very engaged in the process. I think this foundation to come as far as we have is remarkable."
