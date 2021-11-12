A North Bend councilor who was stripped of her liaison roles to boards and committees must immediately have those roles returned, a Coos County judge ruled this week.
Judge Martin Stone ruled the North Bend City Council erred when it voted to remove Councilor Susanna Noordhoff from her liaison roles without placing the item on the agenda beforehand.
During council comments at a June 8 meeting, Councilor Larry Garboden made a motion to strip Noordhoff of her liaison roles, citing her lack of decorum in a meeting the night before. The motion was approved 6-0. Noordhoff did not attend the meeting.
Noordhoff later filed a lawsuit saying the council violated her rights because it did not follow its own rules by having the item on the agenda, so she would know in advance it was being considered. Noordhoff also claimed the council did not have the right under its own rules to remove a sitting council from liaison roles.
In his ruling, Stone sided with the argument from Noordhoff’s attorney, Edward S. MgGlone that the council failed to follow its rules regarding the agenda but stopped short of deciding whether the council had the authority to remove councilors as liaisons to boards and committees.
“The council's decision on the evening of June 8 to remove petitioner from committee assignments was invalid for at least one reason,” Stone write in his decision. “The last-minute addition of this substantive topic was not an "unforeseen" event under Rule 27. Councilor Garboden's motion expressed an ongoing concern with petitioner's lack of decorum during meetings, failure to follow council rules and the expenditure of funds for training and staff time for the benefit of that one councilor. In other words, this behavior was ongoing and not unforeseen by Councilor Garboden or other councilors. The most recent instance of lack of decorum was at the work session the prior day. The councilors had the opportunity to add the topic to the agenda approved at that work session but did not. Moreover, the councilors had the opportunity to add the item at the start of the meeting on June 8 but did not. Petitioner was not aware that this topic would be considered at the June 8 meeting because nothing was mentioned at the work session the day before and she was not present at the meeting the next evening. The court rejects the city's argument that just because the city has added last-minute items in past years that it has the authority to add last-minute items that were clearly foreseen.
“Because of the last-minute addition to the agenda, and because she was not at the June 8 meeting, petitioner was not aware that the topic would be raised. The council did not follow its rules in considering an ongoing concern at that meeting. The council's decision to remove petitioner from committee assignment was invalid and accordingly the council must reinstate her to those committees.”
Stone said because the council erred in the agenda portion, he did not need to rule over whether the council in fact had the authority to remove councilors from their committee roles.
Noordhoff said she was pleased with the ruling and defended her actions during the June 7 work session, where she argued with Mayor Jessica Engelke, at one time throwing her papers on the desk, causing them to scatter onto the floor.
“I am pleased with the circuit court decision and want to be an effective councilor,” Noordhoff said. “I haven’t always followed the majority opinion, and that has created some discord among the council, but we all want to do our best for the city. I would like to address the decorum matter. The 2016 Council Rules, adopted by Ordinance 2001, require that the mayor ask for council discussion before any council vote. I verified on the meeting video that Mayor Engelke skipped discussion on April 13 before the vote on the ordinance adopting the Transportation System Plan. She knew that I opposed a bypass route designated as a collector. I was unable to speak until council comments and my frustration showed. However, as I should have been allowed to speak as per council rules – after the motion and the second, and before the vote, I believe Mayor Engelke bears some responsibility for my ensuing frustration.”
Engelke did not comment on the elements of the ruling, but said the council as a whole would consider how to respond.
“The city of North Bend received the court’s decision on Tuesday,” Engelke said. “Once our city attorney has an opportunity to review the decision and other merits of the case, the governing body will meet later this month and decide whether to appeal.”
