COOS BAY — Jordan Cove LNG will be opening a new office in downtown Coos Bay later this month, in an attempt to strengthen community outreach.
The new office will be on the corner of Central Avenue and South 2nd Street. Jordan Cove will be moving into the new space from its current office in the Hub building, also located on Central Avenue.
A man walks Tuesday past 201 Central Ave. as contractors prepare the space for the future offices of Jordan Cove LNG in downtown Coos Bay.
“We already have an office, but it’s a small office, and it’s not what we want to build a business in Southern Oregon,” Michael Hinrichs with Jordan Cove LNG said. “It’s a bigger office, it’s a storefront, and it’s far more accessible. People can drop in and ask questions, we’ll have engineers and public affairs and community outreach folks available.”
Staffing for the office will require some new hires, some of which Jordan Cove is looking to hire locally.
“We need to hire some folks, and we’ll hire locals to a couple of positions for community outreach,” Hinrichs said.
Currently the inside of the building is being renovated to fit the needs of Jordan Cove. According to Hinrichs construction should be completed on Dec. 14, with the office opening coming shortly after.
“We’re doing a lot of renovations inside. Upgrading the safety and security, and creating spaces in all the rooms for staff,” Hinrichs said.
According to Hinrichs, when the office does open Jordan Cove will likely hold an open house for citizens to come in and ask questions.
“We’ll likely do a walk through of the office and let people talk to the team that’s there,” Hinrichs said.