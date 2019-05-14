COOS BAY — On May 9, Jordan Cove LNG responded to questions and comments from the Oregon Department of State Lands and the public regarding its removal-fill permit.
Jordan Cove LNG submitted over 1,600 pages of responses to questions and comments from the Oregon Department of State Lands and the public.
The Jordan Cove responses are part of the final technical review step, which includes time for the applicant to address relevant comments and unresolved technical issues. These may be addressed by the applicant in written response, through project revisions, providing additional information, or other action as appropriate. All comments were provided to the applicant for response.
“The next step is making sure substantive issues raised by the public are adequately addressed so we can make an informed decision based on the public record in its entirety,” said Bob Lobdell, DSL Aquatic Resources Coordinator. “We are making sure we have enough information to make sound decisions and factual determinations. It will take a little time for us to review the material for completeness and determine if further information is necessary.”
The agency has until September 20 to approve, deny, or extend the application period for Jordan Cove. DSL evaluates the entire application record against the criteria for permit issuance and makes a decision to either approve or deny the permit application.