NORTH BEND — The Jordan Cove project has hit another roadblock.
On Tuesday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission declined to allow the project to proceed without the blessing of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality.
“The order finds that Jordan Cove and Pacific Connector never requested certification with respect to the Commission authorizations for the Jordan Cove Energy Project and that the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality could not have waived its authority to issue certification for a request it never received,” FERC staff wrote in a summary of the order.
That means Pembina, the company behind the project which proposes to build the West Coast’s first liquefied natural gas terminal, will have to continue seeking water quality certification from state regulators before the project can be built and operated on Coos Bay.
In March, the same federal commission gave the project a controversial green light to advance — but only on the condition that the company succeeded in acquiring several state and local permits first.
Some of those permits — including the water quality permit in question — had already been denied.
Before Tuesday’s meeting, Pembina asked the commission to rule the state had waived its authority to certify the project’s water quality compliance, one of the conditions of FERC’s March approval. But the FERC’s five members, made up of three Republicans and two Democrats, unanimously declined to do so.
The decision comes on the heels of several other setbacks for the project.
Earlier this month, the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals invalidated a permit issued by the City of North Bend, ruling the city erred in how it classified the company’s plans to drill beneath the Coos Bay Estuary.
In December, the same board found permits issued by Coos County didn’t properly take into account the project’s proposed wastewater facility and the use of the bay’s public navigation channel.
Both of those decisions, unless appealed in court by the company, mean the permit applications must return to city and county leaders for further review.
Reaction from a handful of community leaders, residents and environmental activists was supportive of the commission’s decision, which was originally expected later in the month but came instead on the last full day of the Trump Administration.
“Today’s unanimous FERC decision shows that when our communities come together and speak out, we win! Thousands of southern Oregonians have raised their voices to stop this project for years and will continue to until the threat of Jordan Cove LNG is gone for good,” wrote Hannah Sohl, executive director of Rogue Climate, in a press release. “Now we must focus on creating good, local jobs in clean energy and energy efficiency in Oregon.”
The terminal, if eventually constructed, would be the end point for about 230 miles of pipeline across the state, starting in Malin on the state’s southern border. That plan has faced the objections of landowners and tribes along the pipeline’s planned path.
“The FERC decision is very encouraging. It is certainly our hope that Pembina will give up on this devastating project once and for all,” said Don Gentry chairman of the Klamath, Modoc, and Yahooskin Tribes.
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden expressed his support for the commission’s decision in a press release Tuesday.
“Today marks a big win for protecting the South Coast because it reinforces our state’s environmental laws and reflects local community input,” Wyden wrote in a press release. “From Day One with this project, I have insisted that Oregonians receive a fair, open, fact-based, and non-political process while FERC determines whether LNG projects are necessary and in the public’s best interest — including strict adherence to the Clean Water Act. Today’s unanimous decision by FERC is good news and the logical conclusion of that process.”
Representatives for Pembina did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.
