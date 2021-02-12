NORTH BEND — Federal regulators Monday issued another blow to the Jordan Cove energy project, declining to overturn a state objection to the project's compliance with environmental laws.
“After considering the parties’ briefs, past precedent and the decision record, NOAA finds that the record is insufficient to adequately assess the Project’s adverse coastal effects — in particular, to endangered and threatened species, cultural and historic resources and cumulative effects,” officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration wrote in the decision.
Monday’s decision was the second federal ruling to come this year upholding state objections to the project, further stalling the work on the $10 billion project backed by the Canadian Pembina Pipeline Corp.
The move comes after an objection from the state of Oregon under the federal Coastal Zone Management Act. That federal policy gives states the power to object to any project inconsistent with a state’s coastal management plan.
That’s what Oregon’s Department of Land Conservation and Development did in February of last year, saying the project’s plan didn’t comply with state requirements to protect scenic and aesthetic resources, endangered species and critical habitat, among other policies.
Oregon’s objection to the plan meant permits from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Army Corps of Engineers had to be put on hold, unless the company appealed and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration overturned the state’s objection.
Pembina, the company leading the Jordan Cove Energy Project, appealed the state’s objection, asking NOAA to overturn it.
But in Monday’s ruling, the federal agency ruled the company hadn’t proven the project would meet the state’s coastal management requirements.
“Since Appellants have failed to carry their burden of submitting sufficient evidence in support of their appeal, NOAA cannot find the Project to be consistent with the objectives or purposes of the CZMA,” federal regulators wrote. “Therefore, NOAA declines to override the State’s consistency objection.”
Earlier this year, the FERC issued an order ruling that the project was bound by the state’s denial of a clean water permit, and the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals rejected the approvals of several local permits for the project.
Each decision has been a sharp blow to the project, and opponents have been swift to laud the moves, pointing to the project’s potential environmental impacts.
The company has not responded to multiple requests for comment.
