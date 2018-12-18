COOS BAY — Jordan Cove LNG presented $60,000 in community grants to 30 local nonprofit organizations on Dec. 12.
Nine of the awards were presented to organizations in Coos County at Little Italy Restaurant in downtown Coos Bay. Grant recipients included programs and projects for education services, public safety, veteran affairs and food banks.
In total, the Jordan Cove-Pacific Connector grant program has awarded more than $480,000 since the program began.
“In announcing our eighth round of community grants, Jordan Cove continues to be grateful for the opportunity to provide support to many deserving organizations that truly make a difference in communities throughout Southern Oregon,” said Michael Hinrichs, spokesperson of Jordan Cove LNG.
“As a committed partner of Oregon, this region and its people, we strive always to support those in our community who go above and beyond to ensure a better life here in the state.”
Organizations received grants of up to $5,000 depending on the scope of the initiative. Non-profit organizations in Coos, Douglas, Jackson and Klamath counties are eligible to apply and awards are given out twice per year.
As part of the current round of community grants, Jordan Cove awarded grants to the following:
- Bay Area First Step Inc.
- Bay Area Youth Softball League
- C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library
- Coos County Fair Alliance, Inc.
- Douglas County Fire District No. 2
- Egyptian Theatre Preservation Association
- Glide School District
- Green Elementary School
- Lower Umpqua Library District
- North Bend High/Clyde Allen Field
- Operation Rebuild Hope
- Point Man Ministries
- Project Blessing Food Pantry
- Reedsport Music Association
- South Coast Gospel Mission
- The Lighthouse School
- Umpqua Community College