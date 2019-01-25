COOS BAY -- Jordan Cove LNG officially opened up its new Downtown Coos Bay office on the corner of Central Avenue and Second Street on Friday afternoon after months of renovating the space to fit their needs.
“The idea behind the office is that when Pembina comes in we want to be good neighbors and have a presence so people can come in and talk about what’s on their minds,” Senior Vice President of External Affairs with Pembina Harry Andersen said. “They can look for job opportunities, contracting opportunities, and they can express concerns that they have and we can listen to them generously,” Andersen said.
This new office is just down the road from the Jordan Cove’s old office in the Hub Building one block to the east of the new building.
“I came here and visited our old office in May of last year. I visited our office, which is just in the building over here across from the port, and in four minutes I knew we needed a different space, because it felt like we were hiding and that’s not how Pembina does things,” Andersen said.
Inside of office was packed with folks who attended to show support for the project. People from the Port of Coos Bay, the Coos County Board of Commissioners office, and other local groups met to mingle and celebrate the office opening.
“This is just one more indication that Pembina is serious about being an integral part of this community,” Port of Coos Bay CEO John Burns said. “They’re open, they’re approachable, and they want to have interaction with the community.”
Before the ribbon was cut Andersen, along with members of the community, and two scientists behind Jordan Cove’s salmon restoration project spoke about the project. The salmon restoration project planned for the Kentuck Inlet is part of the mitigation plan associated with the Removal Fill permit Jordan Cove has applied for with the Oregon Department of State Land.
Outside the office a group of around 20 protesters gathered, brandishing signs that shared their concerns and discontent with the LNG project.
“I worked on the bay my entire career studying the estuary, and the reason I’m here is because I’m very concerned about the potential this project has to change the way our estuary functions,” protester, and farmer Mike Graybill said. This thing is proposing to dredge 5.7 million cubic yards of sediment out of the bay and that project along with the one the port is working on to dredge 18 million will represent the largest change to this estuary in its history. That should be a deep concern to oyster growers, people involved with fisheries and people involved in navigation.
So It Goes Coffeehouse brought coffee out to protesters while speeches were given inside the office.
Andersen spoke in his speech about the growing number of impacted land owners who have reached agreements with the project and allowing right of way for the project. According to Anderson in the next month or so Jordan Cove hopes to have acquired 70 to 80 percent of the right of way it needs. Four impacted landowners were invited to the office opening.
“Landowners are by far the most directly impacted. We feel that we’re going to be well over 70 and on our way to 80 percent in the next month or so. That’s from our perspective a pretty significant endorsement of those who are most directly impacted.
One impacted landowner, Larry Mangan, was not invited to the opening. Mangan opposes the project and stood outside with protesters.