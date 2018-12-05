COOS COUNTY — Along with opening its new downtown office, Jordan Cove LNG hopes to achieve some lofty goals in 2019.
The company’s biggest hope is that it will be prepared for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission decision on Jordan Cove’s Environmental Impact Statement, which is scheduled to be announced in November 2019. The draft statement is scheduled to be prepared in February for public comment.
“Anticipating the November 2019 FERC decision we want to be able to engage people as much as we can during the year during permitting so that we’re set up, if all goes well, to just build out all those businesses if we get the go-ahead,” said Michael Hinrichs with Jordan Cove.
The draft environmental impact statement includes all evaluations included under the National Environmental Policy Act. That covers subjects such as environmental impacts, mitigation and benefits, geotechnical analyses and technical design review.
According to Hinrichs, there are 36 major permits on the federal, state, and local levels that Jordan Cove will try to obtain in 2019.
Recently, the Department of Environmental Quality received over 43,000 comments from members of the public and tribal representatives on Jordan Cove’s Clean Water Act application.
The first of many public hearings in 2019 will occur on Jan. 10 at The Mill Casino-Hotel, held by the Oregon Department of State Lands. Following that, federal and state agencies will have several public hearings in the four counties that would potentially be affected by the project throughout the first half of 2019.
Finishing off this year the company will be holding the second of its bi-annual grant awards. According to Jordan Cove, this round of grants received a record-breaking 118 applications for various projects throughout the community.
“This was the most amount of applications we’ve ever received, which is encouraging from a community engagement standpoint. We’re pretty happy with that,” Hinrichs said.
On Thursday, Dec. 6, Jordan Cove will be holding an event at the Coquille Community Center. The event which last from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. will begin with the company handing out several fishing poles to kids in a partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Kids Fish Free program. Following that Jordan Cove will be presenting a $50,000 sponsorship check to the Tioga Sports Park, which provides additional training facilities for local law enforcement as well as public access to the sports park’s services.