COOS BAY — Pembina sent letters to 225 landowners who will be impacted by the Jordan Cove LNG project, offering them a $30,000 dollar pre-approval incentive payment.
That’s a potential $6,750,000 more that Pembina is putting into the Jordan Cove Project.
In its letter, Pembina said, “For many of you this has been a long process — a decade or more of discussions, meetings, different project owners, and a great deal of community interest. Given all that, we are changing our approach to acquiring Right of Way agreements from property owners along the pipeline route.”
The offer is only available to impacted landowners untill Dec. 31. Incentive payments are onetime only, and will be made retroactively to landowners who have already reached an agreement with Pembina.
If the project does not proceed, Pembina will relinquish right of way agreements that have been finalized back to landowners, and landowners will keep the pre-approval incentive payment.
According to Pembina spokesperson Michael Hinrichs, many of the landowners along the proposed pipeline route are interested in the new incentive program.
“Since the program is in its early days we aren't releasing the numbers just yet, but I can say that we have received significant interest from landowners across all four counties who have contacted us about signing agreements and we anticipate continuing to hear from more,” Hinrichs said.
Many landowners are still unhappy with the project and are not interested in the incentive.
“I’m pretty firmly against it … even with the $30,000 their offers haven’t even been close to compensation for moving a house,” landowner Mark Williams said.
Williams, a Coos County resident, said that the original offer to use his property was $11,000. He also said that he would have to move his home and sceptic tank to accommodate the project.
“It would cost me $30,000 just to move the septic. They want to use the land right where my house is as a staging area. Their offers haven’t been good, and even $30,000 more I wouldn’t accept it."
Another landowner on the pipeline route in Douglas County, Stacey McLaughlin, said that she was uninterested in the incentive program, and felt that many of her neighbors were also against it.
“For some reason they think it’s about money, and it’s not about money. It’s about the sanctity and sacredness of this land,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin said that after over a decade the whole process of the Jordan cove project has been very exhausting, and she feel like she’s been held hostage.
“It’s not their checkbook that’s going to impress me. What going to impress me is if they stood up and said they were sorry that we’ve put you through this, and we’re going to go home and see what we can do to be better citizens of the world,” Williams said.