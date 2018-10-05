COOS COUNTY -- Jordan Cove LNG, a subsidiary of Pembina launched an educational media campaign this week to which the company says is designed to elevate general awareness around the project, outline community-specific benefits, field questions and encourage community input.
“Everywhere we do business, we are committed to being a good neighbor. We intend to do the same in Oregon. As we build our business here, we will continue to engage transparently and respectfully with the community. This media campaign is another way to continue that honest conversation,” said Harry Andersen, senior vice president of external affairs and chief legal officer of Pembina Pipeline Corporation
The campaign will include television advertisements running in Southern Oregon and the South Coast. Advertisements are intended to engage and educate communities on how Pembina is building a business in Oregon and the potential benefits that may be involved with the project.
Pembina says the project is expected to bring $10 billion in private capital to the region, which is one of the largest private investments ever in Southern Oregon.
The company also claims that more than $60 million per year in average property tax revenue to Coos, Douglas, Jackson and Klamath counties to support critical public services including local schools, libraries, roads, and public safety, and an additional $50 million dollars to Oregon in state taxes.
It is important to note that these are what Pembina is calling forward-looking statements. The benefits claims Jordan Cove makes are assumptions as of the current date.