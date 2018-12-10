COOS COUNTY — With a new public comment period having just opened for its removal-fill permit application, Jordan Cove held a meeting with supporters to streamline the commenting process on several upcoming permits.
The meeting was held the evening of Nov. 28 and a number of folks from different organizations attended, including South Coast Development Council, Boost Southern Oregon, and Coos Bay–North Bend Chamber of Commerce among others. It is important to note that folks who attended were not there representing organizations, but as individuals.
“A group of project supporters joined me at a meeting where we discussed the project, permitting updates, answers to some of the questions they had and what they can do to show their support," said Michael Hinrichs with Jordan Cove. “This is a continuation of our engagement efforts and I was encouraged by how many participants wanted to show their support and start mobilizing other supportive groups.”
The idea was to get supporters of the project to write letters of support for major permits all at once, instead of gathering every couple months or so to fill out new letters of support.
One of those in attendance, who is not a confirmed supporter of the project, was SCDC board member Drew Farmer. According to Farmer, after a brief presentation those in attendance were asked to fill out letters of support for high profile permits that Jordan Cove will be applying for in the coming months.
“I guess they got some input from the supporters last year that it would be more convenient to do all the letters of support at once so they’re not coming back constantly throughout the year to get letters of support,” Farmer said.
Farmer said there was not enough information at the meeting for him to sign any sort of support letter.
“I got lumped in because they invited the entire SCDC board," he said. "I haven’t taken a position on the project because it’s outside my scope of influence ... I told them that if I’m going to sign a letter of support for a permit, I’m going to have read the permit first and they didn’t have those handy. They’re supposed to get those to me."
The letters were templates written by Jordan Cove. However, there was an area available for individual comments.
The Jordan Cove removal-fill permit is through the Oregon Department of Land Use. Oregon law requires projects that remove or fill material in wetlands or waterways to obtain a permit.
Public comment periods for the Jordan Cove project have broken records recently, when a 401 Water Quality Certification application with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality received over 43,000 comments.