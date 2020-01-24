COOS BAY — The Jordan Cove Energy Project has withdrawn its application for a removal-fill permit from the the Oregon Department of State Lands.
DSL was notified of the withdrawal in a letter from Jordan Cove. Oregon’s removal-fill permit rules allow applicants to withdraw an application at any time prior to the permit decision. DSL expected to make a decision Jan. 31 on Jordan Cove’s application.
Removal-fill permits are required for projects that remove or fill more than 50 cubic yards of material in waters of the state or in wetlands.
The application withdrawn by Jordan Cove included removal-fill activity related to construction of the proposed LNG terminal, slip and access channel, and pipeline.
When a removal-fill permit application is withdrawn, the application fee is forfeited and the application file is closed. A new application must be submitted for a project to receive any further consideration. Jordan Cove’s letter did not indicate whether submission of a new removal-fill permit application is planned.