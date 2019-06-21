COOS BAY — In an exclusive release to The World newspaper, Jordan Cove announced it has secured 82 percent of easements with landowners along its proposed pipeline route.
These easements, voluntarily signed by property owners along the pipeline route, allow Jordan Cove to run its proposed pipeline underneath those properties with the permission of the landowner.
“This 82% is more than just a number. It represents a tremendous measure of progress forward for Jordan Cove,” said Harry Andersen, Senior Vice President for Pembina Pipeline Corporation, the parent company of Jordan Cove. “This achievement reflects that a vast majority of the most impacted residents in southern Oregon are on board with the project and will help to make it a reality.”
When Pembina became owner of Jordan Cove in 2017, the project had secured voluntary easement agreements with only 20% of landowners along the pipeline route. According to Pembina, in a little over a year's time the company has been able to negotiate land use approval with four times the amount of property owners then when it purchased the LNG project.
This announcement comes just before next week’s Federal Energy Regulatory Commission hearings in each of the four southern Oregon counties that would be affected by the project.
With apparent opposition for the LNG project throughout southern Oregon, Pembina claims that these numbers regarding impacted landowners suggest there is a large number of quiet supporters of the LNG terminal project.
Last October, Pembina launched an incentive program for impacted land owners offering a $30,000 pre-approval incentive payment. Originally the program was scheduled to last through December of 2018, but was extended to March of 2019.
“We value the conversations we have had with landowners about the project and the trust they put in us to be thoughtful stewards of something as important as their family’s land,” said Andersen.