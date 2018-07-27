NORTH BEND — The Jordan Cove Pacific Connector Grant Program awarded nine local organizations with grants Thursday at its award ceremony in North Bend. The grant program distributes funds to organizations twice a year in areas where the company operates.
A total of 32 non-profit organizations in Southern Oregon received grants this time around amounting to approximately $60,000. The program awards up to $5,000 per group working in areas ranging from health and well-being to arts and culture.
Among the recipients included the U.S. Marine Corps League Coquille River Detachment 1042, which was awarded $2,500. Department Commandant David Romanowski said the group has been working with children throughout the community with initiatives to help promote a more active lifestyle and to step away from spending too much time on electronics.
As part of its shared campaign, “Fishing Poles for Youth: Hooked on Oregon,” the group donates free fishing poles to children all year long. According to Romanowski, the group plans on using the grant funds to purchase a little over 200 fishing poles.
“Each year it keeps growing and growing,” said Romanowski. “The main goal is to get kids out of the house and teach them about the outdoors.”
For the first time, the Coos County Habitat for Humanity received a grant of $3,000 from the Jordan Cove connector program to help the organization fund for its critical housing project. The funds will be used to help the organization to continue to build homes for families struggling to find affordable housing.
Board Vice Chair Marcia Hart said the group completed 10 houses in its last fiscal year and currently has 40 more on the wait list. The group depends largely on volunteers and donations to buy materials needed for construction.
The ceremony, which was held at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport, also included past award winners giving updates on their projects. Among them was the Charleston Community Enhancement Crop, which used some of the funds to update the city’s curbside appeal with new colorful banners.
Jordan Cove spokesman Michael Hinrichs said the program received a total of 98 applications this grant cycle. He added applications will begin again this fall and encouraged organizations to re-apply if its group wasn’t selected this time around.
“We want to be a good corporate neighbor,” said Hinrichs. “I would say giving back to the communities where we live and work is a cornerstone tenet of how we want to operate and do business.”
Douglas, Jackson and Klamath counties also received grants. Jordan Cove plans on developing a liquefied natural gas pipeline spanning over 220 miles across those counties as well as Coos County.
Jordan Cove representative Donna Nichols said the company hopes to host multiple open houses and outreach events in the next few months on the pipeline. The organizations below were also awarded grants at Thursday’s ceremony.
- Alternative Youth Activities Inc
- PEG Broadcast Services Inc
- North Bend High School/NBSD
- Coos County Habitat for Humanity
- Southern Oregon Veterans Outreach
- South Coast Family Harbor
- Coos County Friends of Public Health
- Coquille River Detachment 1042, USMCL
- Southwestern Oregon Regional Airport