COOS BAY — With delays in the permitting processes with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Oregon Department of State Lands, Jordan Cove LNG addresses what delays mean for the project.
FERC announced a delay of just over one month in Jordan Cove’s federal permitting process, due in part to the partial government shutdown in January. DSL requested an additional six months to process the application and the comments received on Jordan Cove’s “removal-fill” permit.
The Jordan Cove Project team said in a press release they will continue to work collaboratively and transparently with all appropriate federal and state agencies as it moves through the permitting process.
Jordan Cove LNG is confident that it will meet its application will meet the requirements of both the FERC and ODSL applications.
“Jordan Cove welcomes Oregon Department of State Lands’ request for additional time to consider our removal-fill permit. As would be expected for a project of this size, the extent of our DSL application is considerable and cannot reasonably be assessed and processed in the standard DSL timeline,” Tasha Cadotte, communication and community manager for Jordan Cove said. “In our experience, extensions like this are not unusual for projects of this size and complexity, so we didn’t hesitate to agree to DSL’s request. We remain on track for both the DSL and FERC processes.”
DSL must review all comments received during the comment period. According to Jordan Cove, that includes substantial and positive statements from a majority of the landowners along the proposed pipeline route, as well as a majority of the elected leaders in Klamath, Jackson, Douglas and Coos counties, where the project will be built.