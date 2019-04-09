COOS BAY — Jordan Cove LNG is now accepting applications for its last round of community grants, which they have provided community organizations since 2017.
Grant applications will be accepted through May 1.
Twice a year since 2017 Jordan Cove has gifted up to $5,000 grants totaling $60,000 to different nonprofit groups in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, and Klamath counties.
After more than $600,000 of grant funding to southern Oregon counties, Jordan Cove has decided to change its community grant program to look at providing aid to larger more substantial grants to partnering organizations in the region.
“Because we are moving from building a project here to building a business we are going to transition away from doing one time small grants to organizations, to larger mulit-year partnerships,” Jordan Cove spokesperson Tasha Cadotte said.
Cadotte said Jordan Cove has begun talking with local groups in the counties about partnerships, but have not reached any agreements yet.
“The larger commitments we have made are still sort of transactional in nature, but we will be putting together a larger plan,” Cadotte said.
For the current round of funding, proposals and projects will be selected based on community needs, with priority given to those with a matching element. Funded projects must commence within 12 months of the funding award. All applicants will be notified no later than May 31 of their grant’s status. Recipients will also be invited to participate in a Grant Award Ceremony in their county this spring.
The types of organizations Jordan Cove awards its grants provide needed community service to five core funding areas; those areas include: reinforcing communities, the environment, arts and culture, children and families, and health and well being.