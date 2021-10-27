Edward Jones Financial Advisor Erin Johnson of North Bend was named to the fifth annual list of “Top Wealth Advisor Moms” by Working Mother magazine and SHOOK Research. The 2021 list recognizes 500 women financial advisors in the U.S. who are "committed to helping families economically recover from COVID-19."
Johnson has served area investors for the past 12 years.
"What an honor this is. I'm thankful that I have been able to bring my whole self to serving and supporting both my family and my clients," Johnson said. "As an Edward Jones financial advisor, I strive to partner for positive impact in ways that improve the wellbeing of our clients and colleagues, and together better our community. The pandemic has tested us individually and as a community in so many ways and I am grateful that I have been able to help clients navigate through the past year and a half."
The COVID-19 pandemic impacted retirement timing and savings for millions of Americans according to research Edward Jones conducted with Age Wave and Harris Poll (EdwardJones.com/NewRetirement). One third (32%) of adults will now retire later than originally planned, women’s financial security has been hit harder than men’s (35% vs. 28%) and at the end of 2020, 22 million Americans stopped making monthly retirement contributions.
"These are the types of issues I have addressed with clients and will continue to partner with them to explore the possibilities for their future. My goal is to help every client feel confident in their decisions and secure about the future for their families," Johnson said.
The complete list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms is available online at https://www.workingmother.com/top-wealth-advisor-moms-2021 Johnson's office is located at 2195 Broadway Ave. in North Bend. She and her branch team – Alyssa Hathorn and Bree Horton – can be reached at 541-756-0854.
