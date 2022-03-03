Edward Jones Financial Advisor Erin Johnson of North Bend was named to the annual list of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors for 2022 by Forbes and SHOOK Research. This is her first time being named to this prestigious list. Rankings were announced in February 2022.
Johnson ranked No. 11 among Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State in Oregon. She has served area investors for nearly 13 years.
"My branch team and I are dedicated to living our purpose, which is embedded in the culture of our firm. We choose to partner for positive impact to improve the wellbeing of our clients and colleagues, and together better our communities and society," Johnson said. "This recognition from Forbes and SHOOK is an honor and a testament to the quality of our partnerships and the mutual trust we are able to develop."
To compile the 2022 list of 1,377 women, SHOOK Research analysts conducted more than 16,000 interviews with nominees. Criteria included client service, compliance records, community involvement, the investment process, assets under care and tenure in the industry. Based on the full nationwide list, best-in-state rankings were determined.
Johnson is one of 36 Edward Jones financial advisors to be named to the 2022 Forbes list of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors and subsequently the Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State, which is published in the Feb/March issue of Forbes. To see the 36 Edward Jones financial advisors who ranked on these lists, visit Top Women Wealth Advisors Edward Jones.
Johnson's office is located at 2195 Broadway Ave. in North Bend. She and her senior branch office administrator, Alyssa Hathorn, can be reached at 541-756-0854.
